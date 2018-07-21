WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss Leads As Champion Since 2016 Draft, WWE Looks At Latest MYC Competitors, Lio Rush

By Joshua Gagnon | July 21, 2018

- Above, WWE looked at the latest competitors announced for the WWE Mae Young Classic, which tapes in early August to air later this Summer. The confirmed names so far: Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Crystal, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez.

- On Instagram, WWE posted an infograph on how many days the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships have been held by different WWE Superstars since the 2016 Draft. Leading the way is Alexa Bliss with 478 days, Charlotte held down the number down spot at 286 days with Naomi coming in third at 149 days.

These women are unstoppable!

- In the video below, Lio Rush - who is currently 3-0 since moving to the 205 Live roster - talked about not being jealous of anybody.

"Jealous is such an ugly thing," Rush said. "I'm not jealous of anybody! Why would I want to be jealous? Look how I'm living. I don't want to live where they live. I don't want to stay where they stay. It's messed up over there and that's just not what I represent. I'm the man, the myth, the M.O.T.H., the 'Man of the Hour.'"



