Roman Reigns At Awards Show, AJ Styles - Becky Lynch, NXT Stars Encourage Fans To Say Hello To Them

- Above, AJ Styles commented on making a surprise appearance during the WWE panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, calling it "too sweet." Below, Becky Lynch says she had a "mental explosion" after seeing her Mattel Battle Pack that also features her her best friend, Charlotte.

How cool is this?!? @BeckyLynchWWE @Mattel I'm in a battle pack with my best friend ?? pic.twitter.com/4d1d1YD9Hj — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 21, 2018

- Roman Reigns appeared on the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards where he lost to Olympic Skier, Lindsey Vonn, in a "Tissue Toss Challenge" to decide who would present an award. Vonn (with a little bit of cheating) defeated The Big Dog.

See Also Kelly Kelly Reportedly Interested In WWE Return (Updated)

- A fan on Twitter wished they said "hi" to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae when they were out and about. Gargano said he gets tweets like this a lot and encouraged fans to come up and introduce themselves. LeRae echoed this sentiment, "You all dedicate time to support us, we can certainly take two minutes out of our day for you!"

Almost certain I saw @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae at Boxlunch a few minutes ago. I'm still shaking & I didn't even have the guts to say hi. ?? — Samantha B. (@PetiteCherie22) July 21, 2018

No guts necessary.. Please say "Hi" next time! That goes for everyone. I get tons of Tweets like this daily.. and I realize it can be a tad awkward or intimidating coming up but I promise it's NEVER a bother on our end. https://t.co/fMhXTXcXcR — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 21, 2018