Roman Reigns At Awards Show, AJ Styles - Becky Lynch, NXT Stars Encourage Fans To Say Hello To Them

By Joshua Gagnon | July 21, 2018

- Above, AJ Styles commented on making a surprise appearance during the WWE panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, calling it "too sweet." Below, Becky Lynch says she had a "mental explosion" after seeing her Mattel Battle Pack that also features her her best friend, Charlotte.


- Roman Reigns appeared on the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards where he lost to Olympic Skier, Lindsey Vonn, in a "Tissue Toss Challenge" to decide who would present an award. Vonn (with a little bit of cheating) defeated The Big Dog.


- A fan on Twitter wished they said "hi" to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae when they were out and about. Gargano said he gets tweets like this a lot and encouraged fans to come up and introduce themselves. LeRae echoed this sentiment, "You all dedicate time to support us, we can certainly take two minutes out of our day for you!"







