WWE's Top 3 Moments Of The Week, Seth Rollins And Dean Ambrose Team Up In 2017, NXT Star Turns 28

- Above, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took on Sheamus and Cesaro at last year's SummerSlam for the WWE Raw Tam Team Titles. Ambrose would hit dirty deeds on Sheamus for the pinfall victory and to become the new champs.

- Today, NXT Star Fabian Aichner turns 28 years old. Achnier originally came to NXT through the Cruiserweight Classic where he lost to Jack Gallagher in the first round.

- WWE posted this week's top three moments on Raw and SmackDown. At number three was Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns each winning their respective triple threat matches. They will now face each other this Monday with the winner taking on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. At number two was Ronda Rousey taking down Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Bliss will defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Rousey at SummerSlam. Coming in at number one, Randy Orton showed off his vicious side against Jeff Hardy.