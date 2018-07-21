WWE Main Event Recap: No Way Jose In Action, Mike Kanellis & The Revival Vs. Gable, Slater & Rhyno

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

Jose locks in a headlock on Hawkins. Hawkins hits an arm-drag on Jose. Hawkins eventually hits a suplex on Jose. Hawkins pins Jose for a two count. Hawkins locks in a headlock on Jose, Jose strikes Hawkins. Jose hits a Flapjack on Hawkins. Jose hits a cross-body on Hawkins. Jose pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins elbows Jose in the face. Hawkins hits a back-suplex on Jose. Hawkins pins Jose for a two count. Hawkins runs towards Jose. Jose hits a Pop-Up Punch on Hawkins. Jose pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A recap from RAW featuring the verbal confrontation between Paul Heyman and RAW GM Kurt Angle is shown.

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the physical altercation between Ronda Rousey and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

Heath Slater, Rhyno & Chad Gable make their entrance. Mike Kannelis & The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson make their entrances.

Chad Gable, Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Mike Kanellis & The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Slater locks in a headlock on Kanellis Wilder is tagged in. All six men have a standoff in the ring. Wilder eventually hits an uppercut on Gable. Wilder attacks Slater to take him off the apron. Gable hits a cross-body on Wilder. Dawson is tagged in, as is Rhyno. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Dawson. Rhyno elbows Kanellis. Rhyno strikes Wilder. Rhyno sends Dawson to the corner. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Dawson. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Wilder. Rhyno hits a spine-buster on Dawson. Kanellis breaks up a pinball attempt by Rhyno on Dawson. Slater hits a spin-kick on Kanellis. Wilder sends Slater out of the ring. Rhyno sends Wilder out to the apron. Wilder tags in as Rhyno sends Dawson to the ropes. Dawson slides under Rhyno. Dawson and Wilder hit Shatter Machine on Rhyno. Wilder pins Rhyno for the win.

Winners: Mike Kanellis & The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Jeff Hardy defeating United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification after an interference by Randy Orton.

A recap of Bobby Lashley defeating Elias and Seth Rollins on RAW is shown to close the show.



