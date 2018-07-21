Paige Announces WWE Tag Team Tournament (Video), Miz And Maryse Create Their Own Titles, Zack Ryder

- Above, Zack Ryder took part in some of the Funko Fundays 2018 festivities at San Diego Comic-Con.

- SmackDown GM Paige announced there will be a four-team tournament to decide who will face the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam on August 19. No teams were named yet for the tournament. You can see her announcement in the video below.

Finished dog mom responsibilities and got an idea for the tag team division of #SDLive. That's right, I'm always working for you! pic.twitter.com/4OejvimYkJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 21, 2018

- Miz and Maryse appeared on Rhett & Link to create their own championship titles in a "craft-off." The Twitter comments section had to decide who won and Miz ended up getting the nod from the people.