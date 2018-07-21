WrestlingInc.com

Paige Announces WWE Tag Team Tournament (Video), Miz And Maryse Create Their Own Titles, Zack Ryder

By Joshua Gagnon | July 21, 2018

- Above, Zack Ryder took part in some of the Funko Fundays 2018 festivities at San Diego Comic-Con.

- SmackDown GM Paige announced there will be a four-team tournament to decide who will face the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam on August 19. No teams were named yet for the tournament. You can see her announcement in the video below.


Paige Opens Up About 'Pie Facing' Incident With Rude Fan
- Miz and Maryse appeared on Rhett & Link to create their own championship titles in a "craft-off." The Twitter comments section had to decide who won and Miz ended up getting the nod from the people.




