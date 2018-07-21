WrestlingInc.com

**Spoiler** Wrestler Debuts At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | July 21, 2018
**Spoiler** Wrestler Debuts At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings Photo Credit:

ROH is doing a set of TV tapings tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. At tonight's show Jeff Cobb made his debut for the company. Cobb showed up after a Top Prospect Tournament match between FR Josie and Eli Isom, taking both guys out, which you can see in the video below.




Matt Taven: MSG Show Is A 'Big Pat On The Back' For Ring Of Honor
See Also
Matt Taven: MSG Show Is A 'Big Pat On The Back' For Ring Of Honor

Cobb is known to Lucha Underground fans as Matanza, but has also worked for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He's held the Lucha Underground Championship and the PWG World Tag Team Championship (with Matt Riddle).

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top