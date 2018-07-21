Spoiler** Wrestler Debuts At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings

ROH is doing a set of TV tapings tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. At tonight's show Jeff Cobb made his debut for the company. Cobb showed up after a Top Prospect Tournament match between FR Josie and Eli Isom, taking both guys out, which you can see in the video below.

Scoop 14 - FR Josie vs Eli Isom in a Top Prospect Tournament match. Qualifying match? pic.twitter.com/Exmwqq885u — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 21, 2018

Scoop 15 - Jeff Cobb attacks both guys, making his ROH debut. pic.twitter.com/rWZGoXs51v — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 21, 2018

Scoop 16 - Jeff Cobb makes his ROH debut pic.twitter.com/eW0XREhdbN — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 21, 2018

Cobb is known to Lucha Underground fans as Matanza, but has also worked for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He's held the Lucha Underground Championship and the PWG World Tag Team Championship (with Matt Riddle).