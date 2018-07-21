Cody Rhodes Returns To TV Show (Photo), ROH Honor Re-United Cards, NJPW G1 Climax Night 5 Recap

- Above is a recap from night five (July 20) of the NJPW G1 Climax A Block matches.

- ROH is headed to Edinburgh (August 16), Doncaster (August 18), and London (August 19) for its Honor Re-United tour. The first annual Ring of Honor International Cup will begin on night one with four quarter-final matches, the semi-final and finals will take place in Doncaster with the winner challenging for the ROH World Championship in the main event in London. Here are the current cards:

Edinburgh

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

Doncaster

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

London

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks

See Also Alpha Club Vs Bullet Club Match Announced For Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea

- Earlier this month at the NJPW G1 Special Press Conference, Cody Rhodes came out with dark hair, ditching the blonde look he had worn since December. At the time, he couldn't exactly say why he changed it, aside from having an upcoming role on a TV show. Tonight, Cody tweeted out that he would be making a return to the CW show, Arrow, as he reprises his role as Derek Sampson. Rhodes made a very brief appearance in the season 7 trailer.

People just need something to believe in. Arrow premieres Monday, October 15 on The CW. Stream free: https://t.co/M8AYOjTJuE pic.twitter.com/0LjSrsQVno — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) July 21, 2018

SAMPSON IS BACK!



...and he's got a few friends in prison with him...



Incredibly proud to be back on Arrow for multiple episodes in season 7 https://t.co/6YchheEQE6 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 22, 2018