NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 7): Minoru Suzuki Vs. Jay White, Kazuchika Okada In Action

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 7:

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Michael Elgin

* EVIL defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Jay White

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hangman Page

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Togi Makabe

A Block Standings

* Jay White 6

* EVIL 6

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* Kazuchika Okada 4

* Minoru Suzuki 4

* Bad Luck Fale 2

* Hangman Page 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 2

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 6

* Kota Ibushi 4

* Tetsuya Naito 4

* Tomohiro Ishii 4

* SANADA 4

* Hirooki Goto 2

* Tama Tonga 2

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2

* Toru Yano 2

* Juice Robinson 0

The next G1 show will be on Thursday at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tama Tonga

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Juice Robinson vs. Kenny Omega

* SANADA vs. Kota Ibushi