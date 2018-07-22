John Cena On Not Turning Heel In WWE, Kofi Kingston Shows Crazy Travel Schedule, Dolph Ziggler - MTV

- Above, Dolph Ziggler made an appearance on MTV's Wild 'N Out, unfortunately he didn't get trough the segment without being referred to as a "fake Shawn Michaels."

- While at the San Diego Comic Con (H/T ComicBook.com), John Cena spoke about playing villains in movies, despite not being one in the WWE.

"I have had a great career in the WWE and for that entire time I have been the good guy and that kind of went into my films so far, and now it doesn't seem like my character in the WWE will ever evolve into that bad guy role that perhaps a lot of people have wanted; so this is kind of a way for my fans from that aspect of my career to see that side of me," Cena said. "So, don't expect heel John Cena in the WWE -- that's Inside Baseball talk for some of you -- but it means bad guy John Cena isn't happening there, so this is that chance for me."

See Also John Cena On Why A Paul Heyman Pairing Would Be A Waste

- Kofi Kingston put together what his insane travel schedule has been for the past two weeks.