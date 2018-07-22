Jeff Jarrett Talks How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle, Intergender Matches Being Show Stealers

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke with Mirror on his HOF induction, how long he'll keep wrestling, and intergender matches. Here are some of the highlights:

Intergender Matches:

"As a wrestling promoter, I believe that it has to be a unique, special situation. Intergender matches should be treated on a case by case basis. If they become the norm then I don't think it is interesting. But for sure, if done right with the right talent, they have the appeal of stealing the show."

How long he wants to keep wrestling:

"Look, I evaluate myself every year, you gotta take a hard long look at yourself and be honest. I have hit the gym harder than I have in the past six to seven years and I feel really great. But come December, I will evaluate myself again and see how I am. As I stand here today with air in my lungs, it is impossible to say."

If he was surprised by his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

"I did not expect it at all. I was shocked and surprised and very humbled that the Hall Of Fame came about. Going into it and coming out of it, all the support has been amazing, it really has. Truth be known, it's one of the reason we are on the phone now. It's an incredible honor and the support that has come along with it has been very humbling."

Jarrett also discussed his upcoming "Aint He Great" spoken word tour. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.