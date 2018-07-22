AJ Styles Gives WWE Star A 'Too Sweet' (Photo), How Old Is Shawn Michaels Today?, Sheamus Works Out

- Above is Sheamus' latest Celtic Warrior Workout where he works out at his Dad's gym in the back yard.

- Today, WWE Hall of Fame Shawn Michaels turns 53. Fandango (37), Akira Tozawa (33), Thunder Rosa (27), Fabulous Moolah (passed in 2007), and David Von Erich (passed in 1984) also have birthdays today.

See Also Shawn Michaels On What Deters Him From A Comeback Match

- While on the WWE panel at the San Diego Comic Con, Matt Hardy and AJ Styles shared a "Too Sweet." On his Instagram, Hardy wrote:

"A PHENOMENALLY WONDERFUL #TooSweet with the top wrestler in the world, The WWE Champion, AJ Styles.. Or as I say, using the LEXICON of 3000 AD, an EXCESSIVELY SACCHARINE."