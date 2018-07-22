Elias Album Now On Spotify, Rusev Takes On Cedric Alexander In UFC 3, Tonight's Total Bellas Preview

- Above, Rusev takes over Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel as he plays some UFC 3 against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The champ would survive a couple rounds, but Rusev would end up knocking out Alexander with a jab in hysterical fashion.
- Total Bellas (recap of episode eight here) dropped in the ratings going from 719k viewers two weeks ago to 594k last week. Here is tonight's preview for the show:
"Nikki's Paris bachelorette continues and Brie pulls out all the stops to throw a grand masquerade ball to prove that Brie-mom is just as much fun as Brie-mode. Meanwhile, after almost three years of seeing multiple medical specialists, Daniel Bryan finally learns the fate of his career with WWE."
- Elias' debut album, Walk With Elias, is now on Spotify (although the songs don't seem to be playable as of yet). It features four songs: "The Ballad of Every Town I've Ever Been To," "Elias' Words," "Nothing I Can't Do," and "Walk With Me." Yesterday, WWE also posted Elias performance on Bourbon Street during WrestleMania Weekend.