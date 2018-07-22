Elias Album Now On Spotify, Rusev Takes On Cedric Alexander In UFC 3, Tonight's Total Bellas Preview

- Above, Rusev takes over Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel as he plays some UFC 3 against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The champ would survive a couple rounds, but Rusev would end up knocking out Alexander with a jab in hysterical fashion.

- Total Bellas (recap of episode eight here) dropped in the ratings going from 719k viewers two weeks ago to 594k last week. Here is tonight's preview for the show:

"Nikki's Paris bachelorette continues and Brie pulls out all the stops to throw a grand masquerade ball to prove that Brie-mom is just as much fun as Brie-mode. Meanwhile, after almost three years of seeing multiple medical specialists, Daniel Bryan finally learns the fate of his career with WWE."

See Also Elias Wants To Show The Rock How It's Really Done

- Elias' debut album, Walk With Elias, is now on Spotify (although the songs don't seem to be playable as of yet). It features four songs: "The Ballad of Every Town I've Ever Been To," "Elias' Words," "Nothing I Can't Do," and "Walk With Me." Yesterday, WWE also posted Elias performance on Bourbon Street during WrestleMania Weekend.