Kurt Angle Talks Brock Lesnar In WWE, Difficulty Of The King Of The Ring, Gargano - Ciampa Feud

Kurt Angle did another fan Q&A on his Facebook page. Here are some of the highlights

How did you feel about Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier's face off at UFC 226?

"Could be a great fight if it happens. I'd prefer Brock full time in WWE though."

What are your thoughts on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's feud?

"I like them both. Tremendous program. They are ready for the next stage of their careers. I truly enjoy the NXT product."

What is it like wrestling in the King of the Ring?

"It's tough. I loved the KOR, but you're going to have two wrestlers wrestle three times during that PPV. I've done it twice...it takes a toll on your body. It's not easy."

Did you ever think early in your career you'd be doing what you do today?

"No. Not until early 1999 did I think I'd be a sports entertainer. I never watched the product until then. I was told as an amateur wrestler to NEVER watch WWE. Because Olympic Wrestling was legit and WWE was fake. I was dead wrong. WWE is the toughest thing I've ever done in my career. But I've enjoyed every minute."