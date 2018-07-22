Impact Star Off Tonight's Slammiversary PPV

Rich Swann has been pulled from tonight's Slammiversary PPV due to a concussion he sustained during a Major League Wrestling event on Thursday night. Swann was originally scheduled to be in a Four-Way Match against Johnny Impact, Ishimori, and Rey Fenix.

According to F4WOnline, Swann had a rough spot during his MLW match where he hit his head on a guardrail. He was taken to the hospital and released later that same night.

Neither Swann or Impact have commented yet, so a replacement is still to be determined. Although, PWInsider is reporting as of yesterday Petey Williams would be his replacement.

Be sure to join us for complete coverage of tonight's PPV, beginning at 8pm ET. Here's the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT

The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. TBD

