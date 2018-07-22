- Above are WWE Superstars who once appeared in NXT. The group included: The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Batista, and John Cena.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Trent Seven (with Tyler Bate).
Tonight, is an important night to celebrate the special relationships outside of the ring and the community work we get to be a part of as @wwe talent! ?? So excited to be a part of the @ESPN Humanitarian Awards and the #espys tomorrow! Styled by: @christinajpacelli ?? Full look @aliceandolivia, shoes @gianvitorossi, clutch @onnaehrlich, jewelry @normansilverman ??: @honeybeileen ??: @glamtechstevent
- While training for his last fight, UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier showed his Boxing Coach how to pull off a scoop slam and a snap suplex. Cormier is expected to fight Brock Lesnar once Lesnar completes his suspension (he'll be eligible to fight in January).