- Above are WWE Superstars who once appeared in NXT. The group included: The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Batista, and John Cena.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Trent Seven (with Tyler Bate).

I d'dn't even have time to train this week...

A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on

p o n t i n g b o i s

A post shared by Trent Seven (@trentseven7) on

Speculation On Stephanie McMahon's Major Announcement
- While training for his last fight, UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier showed his Boxing Coach how to pull off a scoop slam and a snap suplex. Cormier is expected to fight Brock Lesnar once Lesnar completes his suspension (he'll be eligible to fight in January).