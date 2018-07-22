- Above are WWE Superstars who once appeared in NXT. The group included: The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Batista, and John Cena.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Trent Seven (with Tyler Bate).

See Also Speculation On Stephanie McMahon's Major Announcement

- While training for his last fight, UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier showed his Boxing Coach how to pull off a scoop slam and a snap suplex. Cormier is expected to fight Brock Lesnar once Lesnar completes his suspension (he'll be eligible to fight in January).