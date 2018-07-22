WrestlingInc.com

**Spoiler** Title Change At Last Night's ROH TV Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | July 22, 2018
**Spoiler** Title Change At Last Night's ROH TV Tapings Photo Credit:

ROH did a set of TV tapings last night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia where Cody and The Young Bucks challenged The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) for the ROH World Six-Man Championship. As you can see in the photo below, Cody, Nick, and Matt would go on to become the new champions.

This is the first time for Cody, but Nick and Matt held these titles previously with fellow Bullet Club member, Adam Page.



**Spoiler** Top Indie Wrestler Debuts At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings
See Also
**Spoiler** Top Indie Wrestler Debuts At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings

Ring of Honor's next tour is Honor Re-United in Edingburgh (August 16), Doncaster (Ausgust 18), and London (August 19) where they will hold the first annual International Cup.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top