Spoiler** Title Change At Last Night's ROH TV Tapings

ROH did a set of TV tapings last night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia where Cody and The Young Bucks challenged The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) for the ROH World Six-Man Championship. As you can see in the photo below, Cody, Nick, and Matt would go on to become the new champions.

This is the first time for Cody, but Nick and Matt held these titles previously with fellow Bullet Club member, Adam Page.

Scoop 49 - Cody & The Young Bucks challenge The Kingdom for the ROH Trios Titles pic.twitter.com/cju2QUGGFY — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 22, 2018

Scoop 50 - Cody & The Young Bucks are the new ROH Trios Champions pic.twitter.com/ztKtYrozvU — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) July 22, 2018

Ring of Honor's next tour is Honor Re-United in Edingburgh (August 16), Doncaster (Ausgust 18), and London (August 19) where they will hold the first annual International Cup.