Update On Scarlett Bordeaux's Impact Debut, Alisha Edwards At Slammiversary?, Brian Cage-Matt Sydal

- It was announced last Thursday on IMPACT! that Scarlett Bordeaux will be making her IMPACT Wrestling debut on this week's episode. This will be a live appearance as IMPACT Wrestling announced Saturday on Twitter that she will debut at Monday night's television tapings at The Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and fans can still purchase tickets to the show.

- Tonight at Slammiversary, Eddie Edwards and Tommy Dreamer will battle it out in a House of Hardcore Rules match. Edwards' wife Alisha could play a factor in the match as she indicated on Instagram that she had to wake up early this morning for a flight to Canada (Slammiversary is taking place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

If Alisha does appear tonight, it would be her first appearance at an IMPACT Wrestling event outside of Orlando, Florida.

- Tonight at Slammiversary, Brian Cage will challenge Matt Sydal for the X-Division Championship. Here is a video previewing tonight's match.