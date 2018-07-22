First Look At Slammiversary Venue (Video), Johnny Impact At MLB Game (Photos), Tessa Blanchard

- Above, Impact Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout spoke with Tessa Blanchard on her AMBY YouTube channel. Blanchard talked about hitting the gym, wanting to be the best, and intergender matches.

- Below is a first look at the Rebel Complex for tonight's Impact Slammiversary PPV. Josh Mathews also said Impact will return to the Rebel Complex on August 12 and 13 for television tapings. Tonight's show is a sell-out and we'll have full coverage of it beginning at 8pm ET!

- Today, Johnny Impact threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game. Later tonight, he will be facing Ishimori, Rey Fenix, and an opponent officially yet to be named.