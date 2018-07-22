Impact Announces Rich Swann's Replacement For Slammiversary, Updated Card

As noted, Rich Swann had been pulled from tonight's Slammiversary PPV due to a concussion he sustained during a Major League Wrestling event on Thursday night. Swann was originally scheduled to be in a Four-Way Match against Johnny Impact, Ishimori, and Rey Fenix.
In the video below, Josh Mathews announced Petey Williams will be replacing Swann in that match. Mathews also talked with Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, Johnny Impact, and Impact Executive, Scott D'Amore.
Breaking News for #SlamXVI https://t.co/5AkwoqijlC— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018
Unfortunately due to an injury suffered earlier this week @GottaGetSwann has to withdraw from tonight's international four way match.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018
However that match will become even more international as Canada's own @iPeteyWilliams will take his place! pic.twitter.com/Tapu4NdIxh
We want to wish @GottaGetSwann the very best as he recovers and he'll be back the second he's 100% and ready to go!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018
Join us for live coverage of tonight's PPV, beginning at 8pm ET. Here's the updated card:
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage
MASK VS. HAIR MATCH
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
5150 STREET FIGHT
The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)
Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. Petey Williams