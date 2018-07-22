Impact Announces Rich Swann's Replacement For Slammiversary, Updated Card

As noted, Rich Swann had been pulled from tonight's Slammiversary PPV due to a concussion he sustained during a Major League Wrestling event on Thursday night. Swann was originally scheduled to be in a Four-Way Match against Johnny Impact, Ishimori, and Rey Fenix.

In the video below, Josh Mathews announced Petey Williams will be replacing Swann in that match. Mathews also talked with Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, Johnny Impact, and Impact Executive, Scott D'Amore.

Unfortunately due to an injury suffered earlier this week @GottaGetSwann has to withdraw from tonight's international four way match.



However that match will become even more international as Canada's own @iPeteyWilliams will take his place! pic.twitter.com/Tapu4NdIxh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018

We want to wish @GottaGetSwann the very best as he recovers and he'll be back the second he's 100% and ready to go! — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2018

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT

The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. Petey Williams