Impact Announces Rich Swann's Replacement For Slammiversary, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | July 22, 2018

As noted, Rich Swann had been pulled from tonight's Slammiversary PPV due to a concussion he sustained during a Major League Wrestling event on Thursday night. Swann was originally scheduled to be in a Four-Way Match against Johnny Impact, Ishimori, and Rey Fenix.

In the video below, Josh Mathews announced Petey Williams will be replacing Swann in that match. Mathews also talked with Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, Johnny Impact, and Impact Executive, Scott D'Amore.




Join us for live coverage of tonight's PPV, beginning at 8pm ET. Here's the updated card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT
The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Rey Fenix vs. Petey Williams

