Yesterday, SmackDown GM, Paige, announced there would be a four-team tournament to decide who will face the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Bludgeon Brothers, at SummerSlam on August 19.

Today, she announced who would be involved in that tournament: Sanity, The New Day, The Bar, and The Usos.



Below is the updated SummerSlam card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. TBA

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. New Day, The Bar, Sanity, or The Usos