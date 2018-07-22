Yesterday, SmackDown GM, Paige, announced there would be a four-team tournament to decide who will face the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Bludgeon Brothers, at SummerSlam on August 19.

Today, she announced who would be involved in that tournament: Sanity, The New Day, The Bar, and The Usos.

Your fave GM here.. Such a beautiful Sunday and you are all so inquisitive... you want the teams for this #SDLive Tag team tournament, well here they are! And I'll cheers to that. pic.twitter.com/YmiFMzfIHP — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 22, 2018

Finished dog mom responsibilities and got an idea for the tag team division of #SDLive. That's right, I'm always working for you! pic.twitter.com/4OejvimYkJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 21, 2018

Below is the updated SummerSlam card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. TBA

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. New Day, The Bar, Sanity, or The Usos