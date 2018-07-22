How Long Is Tessa Blanchard's 'Long-Term' Contract With Impact?, Madison Rayne On Facing Su Yung

- Two weeks ago, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Tessa Blanchard had signed a "long-term" contract.

BREAKING: @Tess_Blanchard will continue to prove she's undeniable in the Knockouts Division as she has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/3SWenkIJyG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2018

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Blanchard's contract with IMPACT Wrestling is a two-year deal.

Blanchard will be in action tonight at Slammiversary as she takes on Allie. Here is a video previewing their match.

- Madison Rayne is a five-time Knockouts Champion looking to become Champion for the sixth time. She will have that opportunity tonight at Slammiversary when she challenges Su Yung. Ahead of tonight's match, Rayne tweeted the following.

There were 4 years between my 1st Knockouts Championship win and my 5th.



....it's been another 4 years. You're right @realsuyung, my time has come! pic.twitter.com/F6bEHU6IJR — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 22, 2018

In the video below, Rayne reveals the source of her motivation heading into tonight's match.

Their feud took an eerie turn on last Thursday's episode of IMPACT! as Yung and her Bridesmaids got into Rayne's head by haunting her.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

