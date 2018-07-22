WrestlingInc.com

Who Michael Buffer Thinks Is Wrestling's Best Ever Ring Announcer, A Look Back At SummerSlam 1988

By Daniel Pena | July 22, 2018

- Legendary boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer believes that Lilian Garcia is the best wrestling ring announcer of all-time.

Buffer, who is best known for his catchphrase, "Let's get ready to rumble," responded on Twitter to a fan's opinion on the top 10 wrestling ring announcers of all-time by saying that Garcia is the "best ever."


Garcia was flattered by Buffer's remarks and responded with the following.


They crossed paths in January 2008 at the Royal Rumble as Buffer announced the rules of the Royal Rumble Match whereas Garcia handled ring announcements for the undercard.

Garcia also acknowledged Howard Finkel and Tony Chimel for helping her in WWE.


- Ahead of SummerSlam on August 19, WWE tweeted this 60-second highlight video looking back at the show's inaugural event in 1988.


In the main event, The Mega-Powers (Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage) took on their longtime rivals, The Mega-Bucks ("The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant), with Jesse "The Body" Ventura serving as the special guest referee, Hogan and Savage won the match after their manager, Miss Elizabeth, distracted DiBiase and Andre by removing her skirt.

SummerSlam 1988 is also known for Ultimate Warrior taking out The Honky Tonk Man in less than a minute to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

