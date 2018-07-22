Fan Cosplays As Nicholas At SDCC, SummerSlam 2017 Fatal 4-Way Match, Bella Twins - Tonight Show

- Above is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe. Lesnar would hit an F-5 on Reigns to retain the championship.

- This Wednesday, Nikki and Brie Bella will make an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

- In the video below, Cathy Kelley took a look at some of the best cosplays at this year's San Diego Comic Con. This included a fan who dressed up as Braun Strowman's WrestleMania tag partner, Nicholas.