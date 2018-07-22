WWE Personality Wants To Manage Carmella, A Look Back At SummerSlam 1989, Seth Rollins-Lilian Garcia

- James Ellsworth's future in WWE appears uncertain after Asuka annihilated the man himself to the tune of kicks, strikes and a smothering Asuka Lock following her loss to Carmella last Sunday at Extreme Rules. Then two days later on SmackDown LIVE, General Manager Paige asked Carmella how "her boyfriend" is doing. Carmella appeared disgusted, saying "eww" and that he's not her boyfriend.

With Ellsworth seemingly out of the picture as Carmella's associate, WWE Network personality Peter Rosenberg wants to give the SmackDown Women's Champion "a real manager."

On Friday, Rosenberg responded to Carmella's latest Instagram post with the following: "I have so many ideas for when I supplant @jamesellsworthwrestling and give you a real manager!"

- Ahead of SummerSlam on August 19, WWE tweeted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 1989 from the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the main event, WWF World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan enlisted Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake for a tag team match against "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Zeus.

Ultimate Warrior also struck gold for the second straight year at SummerSlam, defeating rival "Ravishing" Rick Rude for the Intercontinental Championship.

- Seth Rollins is Lilian Garcia's guest this week on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to the episode beginning on Monday.