Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage: Austin Aries Vs. Moose, Hair Vs. Mask Match, Knockouts

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT

The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Petey Williams