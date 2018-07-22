Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage: Austin Aries Vs. Moose, Hair Vs. Mask Match, Knockouts

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Slammiversary XVI PPV. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event, starting at 8pm ET! All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.
Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage
MASK VS. HAIR MATCH
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
5150 STREET FIGHT
The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)
Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Petey Williams