Ronda Rousey On Shark Week, Adam Rose Comments On WWE Run, James Ellsworth Note

- Ronda Rousey filmed a show for Shark Week a little while ago. With Shark Week upon us, we will see this episode air tonight at 10:00pm EST on The Discovery Channel. Ronda Rousey Uncaged will consist of her shark diving and learning survival techniques. She recently shared the trailer for her upcoming special which you can view below.

- Adam Rose was released from WWE in 2016. He has worked dates on the indie wrestling scene since. Rose recently sent out an Instagram post with a picture of his Mattel Battle Pack with The Bunny. Rose said the picture has several layers of irony in it. He then went on to say how he has "nothing but love for [his] entire WWE experience." He dreamed of meeting Vince McMahon and getting signed to WWE as a kid and it happened for him. He went on to say: "So many memories and friends made along the way. I can definitely say I was truly blessed."

- James Ellsworth returned to WWE at Money In The Bank to assist Carmella. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted he has not signed a new WWE contract. Therefore, he is still working the indie wrestling scene. Ellsworth traveled to Haiti and Dominican Republic this weekend for shows. Cryme Time was also on the mini-tour with him. You can check out some images of them enjoying the sights during their travels below.