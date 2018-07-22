WrestlingInc.com

Title Changes Hands At Tonight's Impact Slammiversary PPV

By Joshua Gagnon | July 22, 2018

Brian Cage won the Impact X Division Championship against Matt Sydal at tonight's Slammiversary XVI PPV.

This is Cage's first time winning the title. Sydal won it back in March.

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:








