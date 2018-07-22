UFC Fight Night 134 Results: Former Champion Destroyed In First Round

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua suffered a devastating first round knockout loss Sunday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 134. Anthony Smith, who replaced Volkan Oezdemir in the main event from Hamburg, Germany, made his own claim to being a top contender at 205 pounds with the win.

In the co-main event, Corey Anderson scored the biggest win of his career, as he replaced Ilir Latifi and bested one-time title challenger Glover Teixeira. Smith and Manny Bermudez each were awarded "Performance of the Night" bonuses, with Danny Roberts and David Zawada claiming "Fight of the Night."

The attendance from the Barclaycard Arena was announced at 7,798 with a live gate of $750,000.

Complete results are below:

* Anthony Smith def. Mauricio "Shogun" Rua via KO (elbow) at 1:29 of Round 1

* Corey Anderson def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Abu Azaitar def. Vitor Miranda via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Marcin Tybura def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Danny Roberts def. David Zawada via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

* Nasrat Haqparast def. Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Damir Hadzovic def. Nick Hein via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Bartosz Fabinski def. Emil Weber Meek via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Nad Narimani def. Khalid Taha via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Aleksandar Rakic def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)

* Manny Bermudez def. Davey Grant via technical submission (triangle choke) at :59 of Round 1

* Darko Stosic def. Jeremy Kimball via TKO (strikes) at 3:13 of Round 1

* Liu Pingyuan def. Damian Stasiak via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)