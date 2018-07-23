News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Stephanie McMahon Announcement, Title Match, Reigns Vs. Lashley, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

Tonight's show will feature RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon returning to make her historic announcement. Matches for tonight include Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team plus Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Stephanie McMahon to make historic announcement on Monday Night Raw

* Reigns-Lashley II

* Will The Deleters of World hit reset and send The B Team back to square one?

* All you need is love: Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Suspended hostilities: Will Ronda Rousey violate her suspension again?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us for live coverage tonight at 8pm EST.