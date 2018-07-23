Moves That Beat Brock Lesnar (Video), Nikki Cross WWE Live Event Clip, Total Bellas Season 3 Finale

- Above is a new top 10 video, featuring dominating moves that Superstars have used to defeat current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- Next Sunday's Total Bellas episode will be the season 3 finale. Below is the synopsis:

"The Bella twins jet off to New Orleans for an electrifying WrestleMania where Daniel Bryan makes his long-awaited return to the WWE ring; Nicole realizes her dream of being Mrs. Cena may no longer be her happily ever after."

- WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross was back working with the main roster at live events this weekend. She teamed with Asuka and Naomi to defeat Lana and The IIconics. Here she is at Sunday's live event in Springfield, IL: