James Ellsworth Facing WWE Legend, MLW War Games Tickets, Impact TV Tapings, Austin Aries Loses Gold

- Above is the latest episode of MLW FUSION, featuring Low Ki defeating Shane Strickland for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Also on the show, Jimmy Havoc battles "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in a grudge fight.

- Tickets went on sale this morning at MLWgo.com and AXS for Major League Wrestling's September 6th MLW WAR GAMES event at the War Memorial Auditorium. The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Ticket start at just $10. 15 years almost to the day the War Memorial Auditorium hosted the last MLW WAR GAMES card and on September 6th, fans will once again witness the 2 ring steel cage encounter. You can get more details at MLWWarGames.com. Talent signed for the show include MLW World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki, World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix, Tom Lawlor, Shane Strickland, Sami Callihan and more. More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

- Speaking of MLW, former MLW World Champion Shane Strickland defeated IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries for the DEFY Championship this past Friday night. Aries had beat Strickland for the title this past April after a disputed win. Also at the event, Rey Fenix defeated Rey Horus while SCHAFF pinned Darby Allin. It was announced during intermission that SCHAFF would be going one-on-one with WALTER on August 10th for Defyance United in Seattle.

See Also Austin Aries Has Advice For WWE Talent Feeling Underutilized

- Impact Wrestling is taping television tonight and Tuesday at the the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. They will return to the building for their next set of television tapings on August 12th and 13th.

- James Ellsworth, who hasn't appeared for WWE since suffering a beating from Asuka following last week's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, will be facing Jerry Lawler at USA Championship Wrestling's upcoming event on August 5th at the Oman Arena in Jackson, TN. Also scheduled for the show are The Rock N' Roll Express, Buff Bagwell and Matt Riviera.