WWE Bringing Back WCW Pay-Per-View Name?, The Rock On Skyscraper Success, More For Tonight's WWE RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Starrcade" name, indicating a return for the event. Starrcade was a WCW pay-per-view that WWE brought back in November 2017 for a non-televised live event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

- The Rock took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his new Skyscraper movie, which hit theaters on July 13th and has earned an estimated domestic total of $46,749,120 as of Sunday.