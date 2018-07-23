WWE Bringing Back WCW Pay-Per-View Name?, The Rock On Skyscraper Success, More For Tonight's WWE RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.
- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Starrcade" name, indicating a return for the event. Starrcade was a WCW pay-per-view that WWE brought back in November 2017 for a non-televised live event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
- The Rock took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his new Skyscraper movie, which hit theaters on July 13th and has earned an estimated domestic total of $46,749,120 as of Sunday.
Grateful for our #Skyscraper becoming the #1 movie in the world & opening big in China.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2018
Slower start in the US as we came in $5m short (estimated $30m but we opened to $25m). Goes to show, you never point to the economic scoreboard til the game is over. https://t.co/sIxIE3HnlB