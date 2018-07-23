WWE NXT Title Hype, The B Team On Roman Reigns' Tour Bus (Video), Nikki Bella's Bachelorette Party

- Above and below are Total Bellas bonus clips from last night with Nikki Bella bachelorette party footage.

- As noted, the title match between Tommaso Ciampa and WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black will air on this Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. WWE posted the following announcement on the match:

Black and Ciampa to collide for NXT Title on WWE Network NXT Champion Aleister Black may have overcome the monstrous Lars Sullivan at TakeOver: Chicago II, but now he gets set to face his most volatile challenge yet when he defends the title against Tommaso Ciampa Wednesday on WWE NXT. Ciampa got the ball rolling by antagonizing Black on social media and making it clear that he was coming for the title. From there, The Blackheart (who insists his problems with Johnny Gargano are finally done) confronted The Dutch Destroyer on the June 27 edition of NXT, getting under the champion's skin by claiming that he needs only one opportunity to make Black's title reign "fade to black." Seeing this transpire, NXT General Manager William Regal gave both Superstars what they craved — a one-on-one title match slated for Wednesday, July 25. Since Regal's declaration, "Tommy Sports-Entertainment" has continued to hound Black on Twitter, including dismissing him as a "transitional champion". Will Ciampa's proclamation hold true? Or will The Dutch Destroyer make it past the ultra-dangerous Blackheart? Find out when two of NXT's biggest Superstars clash on the award-winning WWE Network!

- WWE posted this video of RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team making another attempt at celebrating with Roman Reigns on his tour bus at a weekend live event in Pikeville: