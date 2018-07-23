WWE SmackDown 1000 News, The Miz And Maryse Note For TV Show Premiere, Sweet Chin Music Video

- WWE posted this video looking at 12 unexpected time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music. The Heartbreak Kid turned 53 on Sunday.

- WWE officials are currently working on ideas for the 1000th episode of SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The SmackDown 1000 episode will take place on Tuesday, October 16th from Washington, DC.

- The Miz and Maryse will be live-tweeting during the premiere of their "Miz & Mrs." docuseries tomorrow night on the USA Network. The show premieres after SmackDown goes off the air.