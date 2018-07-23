WrestlingInc.com

WWE SmackDown 1000 News, The Miz And Maryse Note For TV Show Premiere, Sweet Chin Music Video

By Marc Middleton | July 23, 2018

- WWE posted this video looking at 12 unexpected time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music. The Heartbreak Kid turned 53 on Sunday.

Shawn Michaels On What Deters Him From A Comeback Match
- WWE officials are currently working on ideas for the 1000th episode of SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The SmackDown 1000 episode will take place on Tuesday, October 16th from Washington, DC.

- The Miz and Maryse will be live-tweeting during the premiere of their "Miz & Mrs." docuseries tomorrow night on the USA Network. The show premieres after SmackDown goes off the air.


