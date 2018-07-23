Speculation On A Top Indie Star Being WWE Bound

Matt Riddle could be on his way to WWE. It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Riddle has pulled out of dates with Over The Top Wrestling on August 18th and 19th. Juice Robinson will be filling in for those missed appearances.

The timing is interesting because it matches with SummerSlam's date of August 19th. It was noted WWE has reconsidered their stance on the Ultimate Fighter alumni after not allowing Riddle to work during WrestleMania Axxess this year during the EVOLVE show. However, New Japan could also be a possibility for Riddle.

"The rumor I heard was that New Japan and WWE had interest in [Riddle]," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "New Japan, I'm gonna guess as far as their interest in him would probably only be for the US market. So that's very limited dates. I can't imagine that [Riddle would] take New Japan, unfortunately, it's just a matter of how Japan is. I can check on that."

"He is probably WWE bound and it's time," Meltzer continued. "I don't wanna say he was languishing but unless he was gonna do Ring Of Honor which he wasn't going to do or New Japan, he might as well be in WWE. It's his time to be a Superstar."

Riddle has an 8-3 record in MMA. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt failed two drug tests for marijuana in 2013 and was released from UFC. He then signed with Bellator but never had a fight. Riddle has focused a majority of his efforts on pro wrestling since 2014. He is also the current EVOLVE Champion.

