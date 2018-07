- WWE posted the video above on Ronda Rousey's first WWE action figure being unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con International 2018 last week.

- Adam Cole's Twitter account was hacked on Monday afternoon. The hacker is urging people to follow their actual Twitter account. As of this writing, Cole's account is still hacked.

- Former WWE star Summer Rae has changed her look. She dyed her hair red and shared the image on Instagram, as seen below:

??... A post shared by ??Summer Rae?? (@daniellemoinet) on Jul 21, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

Stephen Adams contributed to this article.