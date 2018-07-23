Taz On What Stephanie McMahon Will Announce On Raw

For the past few days, the WWE Universe has been buzzing about the news of Stephanie McMahon making a major announcement on Raw. WWE broke the news via Twitter on July 20, and Taz stated on his latest episode of The Taz Show how smart WWE is, deciding to break this information right on the weekend. He feels that with not very much competition going on sports-wise, the timing of the news gives an opportunity for people to focus more on WWE.

Taz also theorized what McMahon will be announcing on Raw.

"The initial speculation that I saw from several different accounts from people reporting, and on this one, I did a little research of my own with some folks that I know is the potential for Stephanie McMahon to make an announcement the first ever basically all women's pay-per-view, potentially, which would go down, and the rumor is, at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island in New York," said Taz. "That's one of the speculations. The other speculation is that Stephanie will announce – for a long time, there's been a lot of scuttlebutt and fans waiting – a women's tag team [division and championship]. Maybe that will enter the picture, so a lot of people are wondering if that would to finally happen."

Taz also pointed out that Stephanie could be announcing a new Raw General Manager because of her relationship with Kurt Angle and the decisions he has made while being GM. However, Taz does not believe this will happen, and the other two have a better chance. Although WWE is "good at sensationalizing things," firing Angle would not be a "historic" announcement.

He then honed in the rumors to give his personal feeling of what the announcement will be.

"I think it's gonna be the announcement of the first-ever all women's WWE event," said Taz. "You know, pay-per-view event and stuff like that. That's what I think it's gonna be. I do not think that announcement will be about the tag team championship, that's my opinion."

According to Taz, a tag division will happen sooner than later, and it would make sense if a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament could happen at the pay-per-view. Taz also does not feel that the tag team championships will be the announcement on Raw, specifically due to Sasha Banks making an announcement about it on social media. He feels that she asked WWE to make the post, and they said yes for the purpose of it being a red herring.

However, according to Taz, if WWE does have a women's tag team championship division, the "kinda stale" angle of Bayley and Sasha would make much more sense, and it should lead to them being champions. For an all women's pay-per-view, Taz feels that Michael Cole should be one of the only male figures, potentially handing over the play-by-play over to Renee Young after the first match, with the two color commentators being Lita and Madusa (Alundra Blayze).

