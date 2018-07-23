Drew McIntyre Warns Finn Balor Before RAW, The Miz & Maryse Preview Clips For Tuesday, WWE Stock

- Above and below are new preview clips for Tuesday's premiere of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network. The docuseries will premiere after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. As noted, The Miz and Maryse will be live-tweeting during the show.
- WWE stock was down 0.48% today, closing at $82.52 per share. Today's high was $83.20 and the low was $80.46.
- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor in singles action. Drew tweeted the following going into the match:
Last week @FinnBalor cost me my opportunity to compete in the number one contenders match for the chance to face @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam for the Universal Championship— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 23, 2018
Tonight I wipe that ridiculous smile off his face permanently #Raw https://t.co/aLXomgLSWs