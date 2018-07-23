WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves.

- We see the entire roster on the stage. Vince McMahon is in the ring to welcome us. He introduces RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. They come out to Stephanie's music for the big historic announcement.

Stephanie gets some boos as they enter the ring and she takes the mic. She tells everyone to get the boos out of their system and goes on to talk about making memories. Triple H wants to thank the WWE Superstars before the announcement. The McMahon family turns to the roster on the stage as Triple H gives props to the rosters of WWE NXT, 205 Live, RAW and SmackDown. He says nights like tonight happen because of them. He talks about the bond between Superstars and says he has never seen the bond stronger than it is with the group of athletes WWE has today. Triple H asks the female Superstars on the stage to step forward and they do.

Triple H wants the women to know how much the male Superstars behind them truly support them. He also talks about how much the WWE Universe supports the women's division as they do every single night. He gets a bit emotional when talking about watching them steal the show again & again. He just wants to let them know that we are so proud of them. Stephanie says these moments don't just happen because of opportunity, incredible talent, someone or something deems them important. They happen because all of us deem them important and worthy of what we love. She says fans demanded more opportunities for the women of WWE. Once again Stephanie tells the story of how the women's revolution began with a hashtag. Stephanie says because of that, the Divas became the Superstars they were born to be. She goes on about the women's evolution and announces "Evolution" for Sunday, October 28th - the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event with more than 50-women. She indicated that the 50 women will be made up of talents from the past and present. Everyone gives a standing ovation and the roster celebrates.

- We go to Cole and the announcers. Cole reveals that Evolution will take place from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The event will feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus three title matches - the RAW Women's Title, the SmackDown Women's Title and the NXT Women's Title.

- The announcers hype tonight's matches. We see Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy on the big screen, announcing they are here. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and The B Team is backstage getting ready for tonight's title defense with a bit of comedy.

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

We go to the ring and out comes Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team are out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Wyatt starts off with his brother and they go at it. Wyatt launches himself into Bo Dallas to take control. Wyatt and Hardy both get involved now as Curtis Axel also comes in. Wyatt turns upside down and Matt stands with him to taunt the champs, sending them retreating from the ring. We go to commercial with Wyatt and Hardy standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Axel has taken control of Wyatt. Dallas comes back in but Wyatt floors him. Hardy and Axel tag in at the same time and Hardy unloads. Hardy with corner shots and the "delete!" chant. Hardy with more offense and a Side Effect for a 2 count. Hardy goes to the middle rope and hypes the crowd up. Hardy nails the elbow to the back of the neck as Axel tried to get up. Hardy calls for the Twist of Fate and gets the "delete!" chant going again. Hardy nails the Twist of Fate but Dallas breaks the pin.

Wyatt runs in and nails Dallas after he broke the pin up. Wyatt misses a splash in the corner. Dallas dodges a move, which leads to Wyatt falling on top of Hardy. Axel takes advantage and rolls Hardy for the win.

Winners: The B Team

- After the match, Axel and Dallas celebrate as Wyatt checks on Hardy. We go to replays. The two teams face off and it looks like The B Team is getting some respect but they get attacked instead. Wyatt and Hardy deliver a Sister Abigail and a Twist of Fate to leave the champs laying. Hardy and Wyatt stand tall as their music plays.

- Still to come, Constable Baron Corbin has booked Finn Balor against Drew McIntyre. Also, Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns in a big #1 contenders match. Back to commercial.