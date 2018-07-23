Seth Rollins Says Fan Chants 'Really Messed With Dolph' Ziggler At WWE Extreme Rules PPV

In the newest episode of "Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia," Lilian sits down with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. You can listen to the full interview by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

His reaction to the fan chants at Extreme Rules with Dolph Ziggler:

"I know it really messed with Dolph. He was super out of synch from how he normally is. I was okay. I just let them do their thing. I knew we had 30 minutes and by the end of it, I knew they'd be invested in what we were doing and I think they were. It was okay, it was a weird one though. Sometimes I don't understand the, 'I'm gonna be here bored, you've been sitting there for 5 hours, just trying to find anything to keep yourself entertained', but I never understood the concept of coming to the show and doing anything other than watching the show. I don't know, I can't imagine it, but whatever. It is what it is. They pay the money, they can do what they want."

What he struggles with today:

"I was a huge introvert and I still carry some of that with me. I'm obviously better at it now. You spend 15 years in the wrestling business, you're gonna learn how to talk to people, but even when it comes to big groups, or parties, or normal social situations, I'm usually just like, "Get me out of here." I'd rather just go sit on the couch and watch T.V. or something."

What he would say to his younger self:

"I'm a firm believer in the sense that everything that I went through, the ways that I was are part of the reason that I am successful. So it's almost like I don't take anything back, I don't want to change anything. I guess I would say to my younger self, 'Just relax a little bit.' I was so uptight and stubborn in sense. I had to do everything a certain way and I took life really seriously, like a lot when I was younger. Like I said, a lot of that I can attribute to the success that I have. If I wasn't that way, maybe I wouldn't be where I'm at today and we wouldn't be having this conversation. I just feel like I missed out on some good opportunities because I was so hard-nosed about everything."