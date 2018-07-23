Paul Heyman Confirms Brock Lesnar’s WWE RAW Return

Paul Heyman tweeted the video below going into tonight's RAW, saying he could care less who wins the Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns #1 contenders match on tonight's RAW. Heyman says it doesn't matter because the winner will be the loser as they face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Heyman also confirms that The Beast will return to TV on next Monday's RAW from Miami to confront the new #1 contender.

You can see WWE's announcement on Lesnar's return below as well:

Brock Lesnar to return to Raw next week As the WWE Universe waits to see who whether Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley earns the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in their match tonight on Raw, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to reveal that his client, The Beast Incarnate himself, will return to the red brand next Monday night to address his next opponent face-to-face. "My phone has been blowing up all day with people wanting to know, 'Who do I think is going to win tonight, Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns?,'" Heyman said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "And the truth is, I couldn't care less. Because the winner of tonight's match on Raw is ultimately the loser who's gonna get their a** handed to them by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam." He continued, "And if you don't take my word for it, then you can take the word of the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, who will tell his victim these very words next week, live on Raw. And that's not a prediction: That's a spoiler." But who will Lesnar confront: Reigns or Lashley? Find out when The Big Dog goes one-on-one with the powerhouse tonight on Raw, beginning at 8/7 C on USA Network.