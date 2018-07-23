WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | July 23, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Braiden Mescall

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Cincinnati to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

* Chad Gable and No Way Jose defeated The Ascension

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Results

Most Popular

Back To Top