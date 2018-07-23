WWE Hall Of Famers Confirmed For Evolution All-Women's PPV

As noted, Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon opened tonight's RAW to announce the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event - WWE Evolution.

Evolution will take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York. The show will feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus three title matches - the WWE NXT Women's Title, the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. There will be more than 50 female Superstars on the show, including talents from the past.

Below is WWE's official announcement on Evolution, which confirms the following names - WWE Hall of Famer Lita, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. It was also announced that tickets will go on sale Friday, August 24th at 10am EST via Ticketmaster. Triple H and Stephanie also provided comments, as seen below: