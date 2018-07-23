SPOILERS ** Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Thanks to Wrestling INC. reader MrEddyG for sending in these results from tonight's Impact Wrestling television tapings in Toronto:

There was a video for "Kids Up Front", a local group helping underprivileged youths. There was also a moment of silence for the victims of the Toronto shootings on Sunday. Very classy by Impact. The blue ring ropes were back.

* The OGz w/Eddie Kingston vs an announced tag team. The OGz came out with the tag titles that are still spray painted. Not surprisingly the OGz won in a squash. Kingston gets a mic and asks where LAX are. Eddie says LAX is dead, but LAX appear and get the upper hand. Ortiz has a small axe and tried to use it on Homicide, but referees from the back put a stop to it.

Xplosion:

* Stone Rockwell vs Kongo Kong "weighing damn near 400 pounds" as the ring announcer put it! Rockwell made fun of Jimmy and Kongo, saying he helped Ed raise his brother "Bongo." Kong didn't take too kindly and attacked before the bell. Kong wins with running crossbody. Jacobs adds insult to injury by hitting Rockwell with his man purse as he was trying to get back up.

Impact:

* Petey Williams vs "The Bone Soldier" Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori wins with a double underhook into a face first knee. They shake and embrace after, but are attacked by The Desi Squad from behind. Ishimori is thrown into the ring stairs outside and Williams takes a Sky High.

Austin Aries is out next. He puts over Slammiversary and all of the people in the back. Aries then issues an open challenge to anyone from anywhere for his title. Eddie Edwards with his kendo comes from the crowd to attack AA and puts him down with a double arm DDT.

Scarlett Bourdeaux is interviewed on the ramp. Scarlett says she she will not be held down or hotshamed by the interviewer. Scarlett calls herself "The Smokeshow" and is here to make wrestling sexy again.

* Trevor Lee (w/ Caleb Konley) vs Johnny Impact. A lot of outside interference from Caleb here. Johnny wins with Starship Pain in a solid match. Johnny gets a mic and says it's great to be here in Toronto and back in Impact. He says he wants to be the World Champion, but first has unfinished with Kongo Kong and will not rest until he takes Kongo to Slam Town in the Impact Zone.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Rebel in a short match with her Hammerlock DDT.

* Gamma Singh is introduced and he brings out the Desi Hit Squad. Fallah Bahh & KM are their opponents. The Desi Squad wins. Bahh & KM tease tension between them; the crowd chants "Hug It Out" and they do eventually.

* Reborn Matt Sydal vs The New X Division Champion Brian Cage in a Slammiversary rematch was nex. Excellent match. Cage retains with The Drill Claw.

* The KO's Champion Su Yung & and an unnamed bridesmaid (looks a lot like KC Spinelli, the other bridesmaids are with them) vs Kiera Hogan & Allie. Allie pins Su to get the victory. Tessa Blanchard attacks Allie after the match.

* Impact World Title: Dustin Quicksilver (from The Battle Arts Academy accompanied by Santino Marella) vs Austin Aries, who's wearing street clothes. Aries hits a brain buster late in the match, but pulls up Dustin from the cover to inflict more punishment. Santino throws in the towel and the referee ends the match. Aries isn't finished and applies The Last Chancery, Santino comes in to help and kicks AA in the groin. AA goes up the ramp where Eddie Edwards appears and hits AA with a kendo stick again. AA heads to the back and Eddie points to Santino in a show of respect.

* Grado & Joe Hendry are in tag action (w/ Katarina accompanying them) vs Eli Drake & Trevor Lee (w/ Caleb Konley). Drake asks the crowd if he should tag Lee, and says he's not tagging him at one point. There's some miscommunication between Joe & Grado which leads to Drake hitting The Gravy Train on Grado to win.

Xplosion match:

* Toronto's Josh Alexander- (also from The Battle Arts Academy) vs Killer Kross. "Walking Weapon" chants for Kross early on. Kross eventually wins with a Cobra Clutch type submission. Good effort from Alexander though.

Impact match:



* This is the main event for tonight: OVE (Dave & Jake Crist w/ Sami Callihan) vs Pentagon Jr. & Fenix. Sami is wearing a sling and a cast after his arm was broken. Another great match. Fenix & Pentagon Jr. win with Fenix doing a double stomp onto Jake with Pentagon holding him into The Pentagon Driver.