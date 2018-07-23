New Tag Team Partner For Chad Gable?, Nikki Cross - WWE RAW Notes, The B Team And Roman Reigns' Bus

- Above is new backstage video of RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team talking to Mike Rome after their successful title defense over Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy on tonight's RAW. They end the segment by making another attempt at getting on Roman Reigns' tour bus to celebrate with him.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Cincinnati to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

* Chad Gable and No Way Jose vs. The Ascension

- WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross was among the Superstars on the stage for tonight's WWE Evolution pay-per-view announcement at the beginning of RAW. As noted, Cross was back on the road working SmackDown live events this past weekend. There's no word yet on her main roster call-up but it's rumored to be coming soon. Cross tweeted the following after the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view was announced: