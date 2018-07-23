New WWE SummerSlam Title Matches, Updated Card

Tonight's RAW main event saw Roman Reigns defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Reigns will get another title shot from Lesnar at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
It was also announced on RAW that SummerSlam will see Seth Rollins get another shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.
SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:
WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Title Match
TBD vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.