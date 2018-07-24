Four Title Matches At WWE Evolution, SmackDown SummerSlam Implications (Video), WWE - ESPN Awards

- Above is video of Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon at the 4th annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles last week. Reigns brought his daughter Joelle with them. As noted, WWE won the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the event.

- In an update on our earlier post, there will actually be 4 title matches at WWE's Evolution pay-per-view in October - the WWE NXT Women's Title (currently held by Shayna Baszler), the NXT UK Women's Title, the RAW Women's Title (currently held by Alexa Bliss) and the SmackDown Women's Title (currently held by Carmella). The first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion will be crowned later this year at the inaugural NXT UK tapings on July 28/29, August 25/26, October 13/14.

As noted, Evolution will be WWE's first-ever all-women's event with more than 50 female Superstars appearing. Names confirmed as of this writing are WWE Hall of Famer Lita, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Bliss and Carmella. The event will also feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Evolution will take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24th at 10am EST via Ticketmaster.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with General Manager Paige revealing the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Champion AJ Styles plus Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. As noted, Becky will earn a SummerSlam title shot if she can get the non-title win this week. SmackDown will also feature SAnitY vs. The New Day in the SmackDown Tag Team tournament.