Triple H, Stephanie McMahon And Other WWE Executives Sell Over $160 Million Of WWE Stock

WWE stock is doing very well right now and some executives including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn recently sold off a lot of their shares. According to SEC filings posted today, a number of WWE executives unloaded stocks while prices were at $82.92 a share.

Prices of WWE stock dipped this morning to $81.05, but leveled out at $82.52 a share at market close. WWE executives sold a total combined amount of stock shares worth $160,807,208.

WWE stock prices have risen steadily since the deal with Fox Sports was announced. SmackDown Live will begin airing on Fox every Friday starting in October 2019 on a five-year deal $1 billion deal.

Vince McMahon sold 3.34 million shares of WWE stock in December 2017 to fund Alpha Entertainment for the 2020 rebirth of the XFL football league. At the time, McMahon unloaded his shares at $32 apiece for an estimated $100 million dollars. If he would have waited and sold his shares with the rest of these executives, he would have made around $276,952,800 million to start the new XFL.

You can check out a list of the executive and the amount of WWE stock they sold below: