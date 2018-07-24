What Happened After RAW With Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley Says He'll Be Back, Seth Rollins Video

- As noted, Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is now official for WWE SummerSlam. Above is post-RAW video of Rollins talking to Kayla Braxton. Rollins says this is his chance to get back the IC Title and he's got plans & schemes to win, but might have to go back into his bag of tricks to pull it off. Rollins says he's winning the title back at SummerSlam, one way or the other.

- The dark main event segment after this week's RAW in Cincinnati saw Kevin Owens come out to the ring with Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh to knock the crowd for cheering on Braun Strowman, even though he's mean. They gave the fans another chance to breathe with Jinder to find inner peace but Strowman came out and cleaned house to end the show.

- Bobby Lashley took to Twitter after his RAW loss to Roman Reigns and wrote the following on how he's not done. As noted, Reigns earned a SummerSlam title shot against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with the loss.

I must say @WWERomanReigns is a true warrior. I came up short tonight but I will be back stronger and hungrier than ever. I'm not done! A setback is only a setup for a comeback! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 24, 2018

@thehatton316 contributed to this article.