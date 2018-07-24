Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax And Others React To WWE Evolution

As noted, WWE has announced that the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York. WWE Evolution will feature more than 50 female Superstars. Names confirmed as of this writing are WWE Hall of Famer Lita, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.
Evolution will feature four title matches - WWE NXT UK Women's Title, NXT Women's Title, RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will also take place.
Below are Twitter comments on Evolution from NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Stephanie McMahon, Rousey, Vickie Guerrero, Fit Finlay, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Lana, Rusev, Jax, The Bella Twins, Carmella, Bliss, Flair and several others:
EVOLUTION. REALITY. #RAW— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 24, 2018
EVOLUTION. I have chills ???? #DontBlink— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 24, 2018
Congrats to all the @WWE Women! You have always been superstars, now the world will be watching! #Evolution pic.twitter.com/Ge4Cae4ti7— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 24, 2018
@StephMcMahon talked about. I felt the bond @TripleH spoke about. I'm ready to make history with the strongest women I know.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2018
Let's do this, ladies. #Evolution
Wow!!! I have chills!!! What an amazing time to be a woman!!! ?? -Brie #WellDeserved #WomensWrestling #Evolution https://t.co/ZeW0EwO0c9— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 24, 2018
We did it. pic.twitter.com/rjsxWtPVnt— LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 24, 2018
For nearly 2 years, I've had the opportunity to be a part of and represent the Women's divisions of #Raw and #SDLive. #Evolution is not just a victory for us. It's a victory for women in EVERY sport. ??— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 24, 2018
Awesome news tonight from @wwe @StephMcMahon 1st ever All Women's Evolution Pay Per View!!!Making history...AGAIN. #empowering. #excuseme #womensdivision— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) July 24, 2018
An ALL-WOMEN'S PAY-PER-VIEW!!!!!!!— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 24, 2018
?????? https://t.co/yKhToKBtlK
How MONUMENTAL is this!! So excited???????????? What an epic time to be a part of WWE!! Thank you!!! #SeeYouSoon #Raw #WWEEvolution https://t.co/aoMbCiM1Rp— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 24, 2018
Super Cooooool !!!!?????#WomensWrestling#Evolution pic.twitter.com/cIVUS94NaP— KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) July 24, 2018
Congratulations to powerful women everywhere! What an announcement from @StephMcMahon regarding our @WWE superstar roster of trailblazers! #Evolution will exceed all expectations. Well deserved ladies....now go and set the world on fire ??— Varies ?? (@WWEDillinger) July 24, 2018
I'called myself 'The Boss' because no one believed I would be. If they didn't want me in their club, I'd just make my own. We did it. #Evolution— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 24, 2018
I remember what they all said.— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 24, 2018
"You'll never make it."
"Just stay to the side."
"You're just the girl."
Well this girl is the #SDLive Women's Champion and will be at THE FIRST EVER ALL WOMENS PPV! #Evolution
It's that feeling where you can't stop smiling. Incredibly honored and ready to represent the hearts of all little girls worldwide who've always wanted to follow their dreams. #Evolution— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2018
Just like Brie said, truly an incredible time to be a woman at @WWE! Thank you @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon & @TripleH for the amazing opportunity! And thank you to all the @WWE Female Superstars that continue to help us break barriers! Truly women empowering women! N #EVOLUTION— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 24, 2018
It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of the announcement. But I won't forget what it took to get us here. And I'll never stop working until this feeling is the reality for every woman. #Evolution— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) July 24, 2018
An ALL WOMENS PPV you say?!?! ????????— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 24, 2018
Congratulations to all the amazing women in @wwe! I cannot wait to watch. ?? https://t.co/clmb6afJEn— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) July 24, 2018
.@wwe This is only the beginning of our new path together #WWEEvolution #MythRises— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) July 24, 2018
So excited for the ALL WOMENS PPV!!!!! Historical and guaranteed we will make it magical! So proud of how far we have come! ????????? @wwe #EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/sd2UBJjXdb— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 24, 2018
#TheMoon is super excited to watch the first ever all women's PPV. I'm proud she has so many strong women to look up to, like her mom @MariaLKanellis #WWEEvolution @WWE pic.twitter.com/G9PdXU9oPZ— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 24, 2018
To all the amazing women, I worked with during my first run in WWE, this is what we fought so hard for. As did, the women before me and the current roster. No one knows or understands the… https://t.co/6hogdvixDk— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 24, 2018
Girl Power. #Evolution— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 24, 2018
Finally. #Evolution @WWE— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 24, 2018
Congratulations to each and every woman on the @wwe roster. You've fought hard and made it possible for you and so many others. Very excited about this #EVOLUTION #womensdivision #WomensWrestling 2 thumbs of from this fan!! ????— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 24, 2018
It's not just ALL of us that make this happen, it's the women who paved the way before, & grinding away to get here! THIS PROVES WOMEN CAN DO EVERYTHING! #evolution @wwe @StephMcMahon @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/amtVXgiDqT— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 24, 2018
Congrats to all of the women of @WWE...past, present, and future. I've been a wrestling fan my whole life and I know #WWEEvolution is going to be huge!— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 24, 2018
A huge milestone in the #evolution of women's wrestling.Every bit of hard work and dedication has been worth it.We've come so far and I'm so proud of everyone that's contributed to getting us here. Now to main event it with a new straight fire champion would be something special.— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 24, 2018
This is certainly a #Ravishing #LanaDay ! Every little girl should know that they can do ANYTHING they want. This is our #WWEEvolution. We do this for all of you @WWE Universe !— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 24, 2018
The women of the @WWE deserve this moment. Congratulations to the ladies past & present. #Evolution— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 24, 2018
Always give credit where credit is due..— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 24, 2018
Congrats to everyone involved... #EVOLUTION
Just landing from my first flight and what an amazing announcement made! Women in the WWE are making history everyday and this is the biggest. Thankful to be apart of creating it and continuing to be apart of something magical. Congrats ladies ?? #Evolution @WWE— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 24, 2018
I'm so incredibly proud to be apart of the @WWE women's division & everything it stands for. Get ready because #Evolution is going to be #IIconic ??????— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) July 24, 2018
What a moment! So happy for the @WWE women who continue making history! #Evolution https://t.co/QGonyWH4nD— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) July 24, 2018
@WWE first ever Women PPV #WWEEvolution @WWEUniverse. #WomensEvolution congrats... ????????— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) July 24, 2018
So incredibly proud to be apart of @wwe women's division as we are continuing to make history every day! Wish I was there tonight but we can't control the weather! ????? Just landed and saw the incredible news as the first-ever ALL-WOMEN's pay-per-view event! #WWEEvolution— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 24, 2018
Excited for the #Evolution of years and years of women fighting for one goal. RESPECT. @WWE @StephMcMahon @TripleH— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 24, 2018
Feeling so excited & proud to stand along side these strong, brave women to hear the IICONIC announcement tonight ?? can't believe I get to be a part of this. What a time to be a female.... and in sports entertainment! #Evolution ?? pic.twitter.com/iokPfOLlMY— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) July 24, 2018
Huge massive congratulations on the @StephMcMahon announcement for the all women's ppv.....— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 24, 2018
A lot of #GoodSisters on #Raw n #SmackDown that deserve that spotlight..#GoodSistersEvolution
Congrats Women! Can't wait to watch y'all knock it out of the park! #WWEEvolution #History #Progression https://t.co/K2INXqY3oY— King T'Kofi (@TrueKofi) July 24, 2018
Congratulations to our #WWE sisters on a historic announcement. It's no secret they tear the house down each and every week. #Respect #EVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/FPXpmfEDYT— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 24, 2018
A #Glorious moment tonight..... congratulations to all the well deserving women of the @WWE #WWEEvolution https://t.co/BRnfAEwBL1— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) July 24, 2018
It breaks my heart that I'm not standing on that stage with the other superstars....but @StephMcMahon's announcement is truly incredible. I'm so proud to be apart of this division as it makes history again and again! #Evolution— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) July 24, 2018
@WWE All Women PPV. it's been a long hard fought battle. Congratulations Ladies! Proud of every one of you.— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) July 24, 2018
Congrats to all the superstars! Not women, not men, just SUPERSTARS! https://t.co/sco566mph2— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) July 24, 2018
Proud to be #WWE today #GoodSistersEvolution https://t.co/mubqMq4eIv— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) July 24, 2018
On behalf of myself and Fight Nation congratulations to all the women of WWE. You can go back a year ago and I called for this, I'm very proud of the Wwe. pic.twitter.com/HW3mUVR1jz— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 24, 2018
CONGRATS to the Women of WWE on the announcement of their first all Womans PPV #EVOLUTION— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 24, 2018
Tear it down ladies. ??
And credit where credit is due to the Woman of the Knockouts Division in TNA for doing it approx 5yrs ago.@BustedOpenRadio #RAW
Bravo @WWE making history all woman's global event! #Evolution #Raw @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH ??????— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 24, 2018
Thank you @StephMcMahon ???? #Evolution is something every female WWE superstar has dreamed of one day happening! I'm so proud and thankful to be a part of @WWENXT ??— Tegan Nox ?????????????? (@TeganNoxWWE_) July 24, 2018
Amazing!! I still have goosebumps on this announcement! ???? #evolution https://t.co/FtUJMWrSSt— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) July 24, 2018
Amazing!! So proud of all the women who made this happen!! ???? https://t.co/AWXJRoiRzc— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) July 24, 2018
I AM SO UNBELIEVABLY PROUD AND HAPPY AND EXCITED #EarnednotGiven #RAW— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 24, 2018
A first ever ALL women's PPV...this is incredible! A groundbreaking moment for current, past, & future female @WWE Superstars. ???????? #Evolution— Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) July 24, 2018
What an incredible honor to announce that @WWE will hold its first-ever ALL Women PPV #WWEEvolution on October 28th. This is because of ALL of you, @WWEUniverse. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/OlarigTv6m— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 24, 2018
It has been such an honor to be a part of this women's division for the last few months. These women have all taught me so much and I couldn't be prouder to call myself a @WWE Superstar. I'm ready for #Evolution.— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 24, 2018
Ladies, it's your time to shine ALONE!!!! No men... ALL women. WWE's first ever women's only PPV. You have set a new standard for both men and women in the industry from the past, present and future. Congrats!!!! BUT your work is not yet complete. Prove to the entire world that you're deserving of this. I know you are. Make us ALL Believers. #itstrue #teamsheis #womenpower
When ya find out about the FIRST ever ALL women's PPV event from your airplane because of weather delays! ???? it gives me chills to think that there are so many little girls sitting at home right now not only thinking but now knowing that anything is possible. Girls can fight, girls can headline, girls can sell tickets, we can and we will do IT ALL. We are all one ?????? #EVOLUTION